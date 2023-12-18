Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,603 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,555 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 0.9% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.73. 3,454,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,685,347. The company has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $96.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.30.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

