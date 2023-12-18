Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,428 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,877,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,298 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

