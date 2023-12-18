MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Acquired by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MP. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in MP Materials by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 3,848.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 79.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

MP Materials Stock Performance

MP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,447. The company has a quick ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.47.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.58 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 35.21%. Analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

