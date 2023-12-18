M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.43.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $142.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $161.99. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.01%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in M&T Bank by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in M&T Bank by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

