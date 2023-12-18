National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given a C$107.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) has been given a C$107.00 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, CSFB set a C$108.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$102.14.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NA

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.5 %

NA stock traded up C$0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$99.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,064. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$84.27 and a 52-week high of C$104.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$2.59 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 34.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7936508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$90.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,009.20. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.