National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives $34.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSA

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $40.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $44.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.50%.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Free Report

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.