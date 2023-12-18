Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading Up 5.2%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.72. 467,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 848,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Natura &Co from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Natura &Co Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Natura &Co had a net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCO. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 24,040,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,422 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,391,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 61.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,186 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 110.1% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,090,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 571,302 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 23.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,046,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 195,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

