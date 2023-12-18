Navalign LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.38 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.60.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

