Navalign LLC Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.8% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.3% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $518.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

