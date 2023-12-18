Navalign LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Navalign LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 368.1% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,639,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.81 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average is $75.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

