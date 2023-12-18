Navalign LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.10 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

