Navalign LLC Has $5.22 Million Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Navalign LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Navalign LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 73,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.04. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $57.92.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.