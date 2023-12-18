Navalign LLC Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Navalign LLC lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.43.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $129.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.60 and its 200-day moving average is $111.45. The stock has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

