Navalign LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 462,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 360,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,111,000 after acquiring an additional 21,608 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 230,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 30,873 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,362,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

BBCA stock opened at $62.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

