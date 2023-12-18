Navalign LLC Purchases 295 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 162,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

IVE opened at $172.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.92. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $141.44 and a one year high of $173.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

