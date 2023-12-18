Navalign LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 150.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEUR opened at $54.34 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $46.97 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.