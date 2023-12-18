Navalign LLC Purchases Shares of 10,462 Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 43,637 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1,651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 184,042 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

FLJP stock opened at $27.17 on Monday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

