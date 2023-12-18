Navalign LLC Sells 125 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Navalign LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VUG stock opened at $307.91 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $309.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

