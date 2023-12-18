Navalign LLC Sells 1,777 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Navalign LLC cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $61.86 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $63.53. The company has a market cap of $127.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

