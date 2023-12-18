Navalign LLC Sells 190 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Navalign LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $574,761,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $472.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $433.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $206.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.41 and a twelve month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

