NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Down 4%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $18.87. 157,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 985,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens raised shares of NeoGenomics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $151.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.15 million. On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $49,082.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 263,007 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in NeoGenomics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

