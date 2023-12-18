Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.56.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.9 %

NBIX stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.73. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 20,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $2,496,683.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $161,921.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,455.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 20,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $2,496,683.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,816.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,742 shares of company stock worth $6,444,270 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $1,604,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 333.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $1,282,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

