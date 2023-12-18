New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $72.02

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.02, but opened at $77.91. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $76.95, with a volume of 1,217,051 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EDU. Citigroup upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDU

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average is $56.89.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.