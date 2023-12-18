Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NWL. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.85.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.01. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -20.90%.

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 270.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 124,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 51.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 480,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 162,469 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 185.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at $1,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

