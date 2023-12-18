NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

NXRT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,429. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $908.46 million, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.