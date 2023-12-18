NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Price Target Cut to $4.00

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NextCure Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ NXTC opened at $1.11 on Thursday. NextCure has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.13. As a group, analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextCure

NextCure Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NextCure by 224.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NextCure in the third quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NextCure in the first quarter worth $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NextCure by 100.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NextCure by 104.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

Featured Stories

