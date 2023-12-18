NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Price Target Cut to $4.00

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
NextCure Trading Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ NXTC opened at $1.11 on Thursday. NextCure has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.
NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.13. As a group, analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.
NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.
