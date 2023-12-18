NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 49,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,702,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,514,000 after buying an additional 393,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 35,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $61.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.06. The stock has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.