Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.75

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.75 and last traded at $48.57, with a volume of 108976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Northland Securities upgraded Nextracker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Nextracker from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.95.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nextracker

Nextracker Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.24 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Nextracker in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Nextracker in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

