Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of C$628,050.00, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property is the Bouboulou project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

