NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $343.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 71.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.52. 107,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.44 and a 200 day moving average of $192.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $231.54.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.00 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 329.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

