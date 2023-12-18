Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Down 6.3%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 140,844,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 55,562,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
Nikola Stock Down 7.4 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $860.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.85.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 151.40%. The firm had revenue of ($1.73) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nikola
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.
