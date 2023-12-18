Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Down 6.3%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 140,844,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 55,562,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Nikola Stock Down 7.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $860.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 151.40%. The firm had revenue of ($1.73) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

About Nikola

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 577.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.