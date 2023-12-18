NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $7.98

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $8.59. NIO shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 46,351,192 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. CLSA cut their target price on NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

NIO Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 16.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 9.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 29,283 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,486,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in NIO by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 480,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

