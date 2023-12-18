NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

In other NMI news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 15.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $28.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.14. NMI has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.18 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NMI will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

