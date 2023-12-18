Nordic American Tankers Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 22,038 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 502% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,662 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 40.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NAT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.28. 3,997,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.86%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

