Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $251.96 on Thursday. Nordson has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $257.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,421 shares of company stock worth $2,368,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

