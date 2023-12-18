Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) were up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.31. Approximately 1,274,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,380,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.06.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 315.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

