Northann (NYSE:NCL) & Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Head-To-Head Review

Northann (NYSE:NCL) and Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) are both companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northann 0 0 0 0 N/A Armstrong World Industries 1 4 4 0 2.33

Armstrong World Industries has a consensus price target of $84.75, indicating a potential downside of 13.28%. Given Armstrong World Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Armstrong World Industries is more favorable than Northann.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northann N/A N/A N/A Armstrong World Industries 17.54% 41.76% 13.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Armstrong World Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Armstrong World Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northann N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Armstrong World Industries $1.23 billion 3.50 $202.90 million $5.01 19.52

Armstrong World Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Northann.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries beats Northann on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northann

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products. It serves commercial and residential construction markets, as well as renovation of existing buildings sectors. The company sells its products to resale distributors, ceiling system contractors, wholesalers, and retailers comprising large home centers. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

