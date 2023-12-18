Northeast Financial Group Inc. Has $11.17 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 6.9% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.41.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

