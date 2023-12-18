Northeast Financial Group Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.00. 267,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,111. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $83.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.3083 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

