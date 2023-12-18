Northeast Financial Group Inc. Has $347,000 Stake in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of ESSA Bancorp worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 911.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 355,405 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 82,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 64,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ESSA stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $19.49. 815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,284. The stock has a market cap of $202.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.27. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $21.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.63 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 19.89%. On average, research analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

