Northeast Financial Group Inc. Has $6.41 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,946 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 436,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,206. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.01.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

