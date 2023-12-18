Northeast Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 494.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,223 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

MUB stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.76. 773,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,785. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.04.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

