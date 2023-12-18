Northeast Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 225,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $19.85.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

