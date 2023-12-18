Northeast Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,455,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,228,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 125,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,733,000 after buying an additional 41,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,678,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FXY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.88. The stock had a trading volume of 43,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.57 million, a P/E ratio of -119.05 and a beta of 0.05. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $73.19.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.