Northeast Financial Group Inc. Sells 62,493 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,493 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 445,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,023. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.