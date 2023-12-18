Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Holdings Lifted by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 391.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 91.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 84.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $85.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,520.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,520.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,490 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

