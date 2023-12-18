Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Raised to C$32.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NPI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.54.

Northland Power stock traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$24.06. 500,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,453. The firm has a market cap of C$6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.25. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$19.36 and a 12 month high of C$39.31.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$513.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$491.40 million. Northland Power had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 10.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.265698 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

