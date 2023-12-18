Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Position Raised by Shah Capital Management

Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,330,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Novavax comprises about 10.8% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Shah Capital Management owned about 6.71% of Novavax worth $45,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 50,708 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $5.31 on Monday. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $13.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

