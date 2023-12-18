NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.46

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.46 and last traded at $49.18, with a volume of 451865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRG Energy



NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

