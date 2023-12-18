Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.10

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.10 and last traded at $47.05, with a volume of 1293998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.32.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTNX. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 8,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $317,522.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,605,105.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 136,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $4,789,086.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 8,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $317,522.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,605,105.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,690 shares of company stock valued at $15,540,672. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

